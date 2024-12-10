UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,272 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Boyd Gaming worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 142,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $76.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

In related news, Director William R. Boyd sold 25,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $1,744,499.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,487,970 shares in the company, valued at $103,190,719.50. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 21,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $1,539,245.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 438,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,330,269.45. The trade was a 4.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,704 shares of company stock valued at $10,540,944. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

