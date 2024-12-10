UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Azenta during the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Azenta

In related news, Director William L. Cornog bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at $584,298. This represents a 554.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Herman Cueto sold 1,595 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $69,669.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,702.72. This represents a 6.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,018 shares of company stock valued at $126,689. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Azenta Trading Up 2.7 %

AZTA stock opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZTA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Azenta from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

