UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 11,157 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,157 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 2,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 55.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter worth $82,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in CBIZ by 29.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CBIZ by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

CBIZ Price Performance

NYSE:CBZ opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.95. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $86.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $438.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.16 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

