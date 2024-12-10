UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 20,997 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,997 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.31% of Brighthouse Financial worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 55.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 70,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,914 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 34.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 53,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $196,360.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,502.48. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $434,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,141.90. This trade represents a 20.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.54% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

