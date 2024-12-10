UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 54.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $378,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $158.71 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.51 and a 12 month high of $168.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.65.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.46 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 1,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $245,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Costos sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $242,115.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,797.60. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $762,980. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.80.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

