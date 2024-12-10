UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,947 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.19% of TG Therapeutics worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $622,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 59,523 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,935.80. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.37 and a beta of 2.25.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Profile



TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

