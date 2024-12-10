UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.25% of Atkore worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 445.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 829.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,290.30. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri L. Isbell sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $315,282.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,757.55. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,975. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Stock Up 2.0 %

Atkore stock opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.87.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.06). Atkore had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $788.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

