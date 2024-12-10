Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 454.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 274,628 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 130.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 367,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after buying an additional 207,633 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 54.2% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 366,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after buying an additional 128,670 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 424.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 85,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 68,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 908,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after buying an additional 63,301 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultra Clean news, COO Harjinder Bajwa acquired 2,500 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $83,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,269.03. The trade was a 9.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $130,720.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,351. This represents a 15.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $943,275. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.43 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $540.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.88 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

