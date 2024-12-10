Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWOB. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $368,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,942,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.49. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.352 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.