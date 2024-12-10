Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1,507.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.1 %

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $765.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

