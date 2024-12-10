Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STWD opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

