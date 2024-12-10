Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,300 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRIP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

