Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Azenta by 20.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Azenta by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Azenta

In related news, CEO John Marotta bought 12,717 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,067.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,681.76. This trade represents a 14.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Herman Cueto sold 1,595 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $69,669.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,702.72. This represents a 6.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,018 shares of company stock valued at $126,689. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

AZTA opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.66 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Azenta from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

