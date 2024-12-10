Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,264 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

