Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in EchoStar in the second quarter valued at $183,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EchoStar

In other news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen purchased 1,551,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,499,994.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,551,355 shares in the company, valued at $43,499,994.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on EchoStar from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SATS

EchoStar Price Performance

EchoStar stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.69.

About EchoStar

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.