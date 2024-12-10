Verition Fund Management LLC Has $782,000 Position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,376 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Remitly Global by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Remitly Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Remitly Global by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Remitly Global

In other Remitly Global news, insider Pankaj Sharma sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,520. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $570,492.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,542,613 shares in the company, valued at $64,595,956.86. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,011. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RELY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Remitly Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Remitly Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Remitly Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Remitly Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Remitly Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Remitly Global Stock Down 0.4 %

RELY stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $22.08.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $336.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

