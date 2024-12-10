Verition Fund Management LLC Has $863,000 Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,200.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In related news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $86,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,675.20. This trade represents a 27.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

