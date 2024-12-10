Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 0.6% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $1,322,774.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,900,627.84. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $77,468.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,501,252.98. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Price Performance

Qualys stock opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.17 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.31.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

