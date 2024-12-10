Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 23.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 912,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after acquiring an additional 172,335 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Teleflex by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 456,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,928,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 427,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $105,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,526,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,741,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Teleflex Trading Up 1.3 %

Teleflex stock opened at $187.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.34. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $184.19 and a 12 month high of $257.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

