Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Free Report) by 66.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hawk Acquisition were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $103,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000.

Get Black Hawk Acquisition alerts:

Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Black Hawk Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Black Hawk Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

Black Hawk Acquisition Company Profile

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.