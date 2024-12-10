Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $805,000 in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 403.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $34.07.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
