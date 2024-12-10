Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $851,000 in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.46 million, a PE ratio of -204.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

