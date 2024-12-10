Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $708,000 Investment in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Canada Goose at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 42.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,554,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,750 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at $730,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Canada Goose by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 602,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $11.50) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

NYSE:GOOS opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a market cap of $960.64 million, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

