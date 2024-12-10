Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $798,000 Investment in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in CompoSecure by 205.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 693.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMPO opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $16.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMPO shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CompoSecure from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Insider Activity

In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $69,046.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,571,238.95. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,635,771.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,043,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,066. The trade was a 83.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,721,727 shares of company stock worth $81,679,067 in the last 90 days. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

