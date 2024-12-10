Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ginkgo Bioworks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNA. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNA. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

