Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 16,773 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Anterix were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,683 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 140,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 250.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 41,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Anterix by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,520,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anterix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Anterix

In other Anterix news, Director Mark Fleischhauer bought 3,500 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.19 per share, with a total value of $119,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,665. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anterix Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEX stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $633.94 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Anterix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATEX

About Anterix

(Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.