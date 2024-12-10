Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 3,040 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 138.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $154.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.63.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

