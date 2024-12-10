Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,455 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,860 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 121,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $525,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Sienna Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,365,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DB stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.21. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $18.07.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

