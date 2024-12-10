Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 4,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 187.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 68.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.99. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $244,808.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $614,440.63. This represents a 28.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RAMP opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

