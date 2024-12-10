Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,726 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $168.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.11 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

