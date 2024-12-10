Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 124,665 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,665 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCO opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 3.05. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

In related news, major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,182,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,664,674.30. This trade represents a 0.48 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

