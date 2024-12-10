Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 214.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,237,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $1,135,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $52.68.

About STAAR Surgical

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.