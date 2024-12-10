Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 1,966 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 85,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth $1,925,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $3,548,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE RGA opened at $215.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.71 and its 200 day moving average is $214.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.93. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $157.48 and a twelve month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGA

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,812.29. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.