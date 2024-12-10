Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 24,250 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,250 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Trading Up 2.1 %

SEE opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEE. StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

