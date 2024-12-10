Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,564 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,268,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $52,364,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9,522.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,022,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,042,000 after buying an additional 1,012,213 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.