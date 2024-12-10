Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $800,000 Position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,601 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Banco Macro by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 4.3% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Banco Macro Trading Down 0.8 %

BMA stock opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. Banco Macro S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09.

Banco Macro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.