Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of FICO opened at $2,227.11 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,150.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,804.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,324.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,022.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total value of $8,308,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at $107,760,920.75. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,929 shares of company stock worth $23,278,612 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

