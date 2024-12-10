Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,472 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $125,388,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 49.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dillard’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $437.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.00 and a 12-month high of $476.48.

Dillard's Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $25.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDS. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

About Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

