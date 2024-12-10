Vincent J. Delie, Jr. Sells 125,000 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stock

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,652,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,261,778.50. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F.N.B. Trading Down 2.1 %

FNB opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.99. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.80 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 113.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 82.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNB. Raymond James upped their target price on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

