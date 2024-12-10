Walleye Capital LLC Buys 9,788 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Design Therapeutics worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.86. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Design Therapeutics Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

