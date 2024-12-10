Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 79.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,193 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $92.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.21.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $32,336.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,471.93. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $218,155.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,396.18. This trade represents a 6.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,533 shares of company stock valued at $418,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

