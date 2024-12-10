Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,244,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,976 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.81 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 765,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,970,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,465,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,983,350. This trade represents a 28.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bar Veinstein sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 916,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,081. This trade represents a 6.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

