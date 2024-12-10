Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steven Conine Sells 30,000 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $1,594,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 632,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,614,929.22. The trade was a 4.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $1,269,300.00.

NYSE:W opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $76.18.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wayfair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Wayfair by 210.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $561,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 636,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after buying an additional 121,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

