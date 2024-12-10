WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BATS:BTCW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BATS:BTCW – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.41 and traded as high as $106.67. WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund shares last traded at $102.12, with a volume of 115,897 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.41.

About WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund passively mirrors the performance of Bitcoin, leveraging a Benchmark Rate for valuation. The fund does not engage in direct investment or management of the digital currency BTCW was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.