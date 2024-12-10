WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 164.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,139 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WT. FMR LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree by 390.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,859,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,452 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 12.1% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 10,609,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 92.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,922,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 923,994 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the second quarter worth $5,748,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the second quarter worth $4,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WisdomTree

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 100,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 948,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,051.98. This trade represents a 9.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 67,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $735,699.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,240,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,169,263.88. This trade represents a 0.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

WisdomTree Stock Down 1.4 %

WT stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. WisdomTree, Inc. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $12.45.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

