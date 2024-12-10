Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) COO Thomas G. Cromwell Sells 10,000 Shares

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $1,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,275.35. This represents a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Woodward Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of WWD opened at $179.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $201.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.97.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Woodward

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $229,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Woodward by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

