Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Rosemary L. Ripley Sells 2,567,006 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) Director Rosemary L. Ripley sold 2,567,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $4,877,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,719,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,590.20. The trade was a 48.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

NYSE ZVIA opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $229.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.53 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zevia PBC by 128.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

