Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 45.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ZS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.84.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $824,370.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,259 shares in the company, valued at $17,686,201.52. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $206.13 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of -824.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.18 and its 200-day moving average is $186.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.