Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires Shares of 7,996 Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth about $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $801.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.55. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

