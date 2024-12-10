Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys New Stake in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Skeena Resources by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,012,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,406,000 after buying an additional 693,745 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,159,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,470,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 273,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 739,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins raised Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Skeena Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Skeena Resources stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40.

Skeena Resources Company Profile



Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

